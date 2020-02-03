Two Arrested for Drug Trafficking Charges

An Alabama Department of Corrections employee and a family member are facing drug trafficking charges. According to state prison officials, Christian Esco and his cousin, Joshua Esco were arrested last week as part of an ongoing investigation.

Christian has worked as a correctional officer at Kilby Correctional Facility since 2017 and Joshua is currently serving a five year sentence in Tuscaloosa Community Corrections for theft of property. Both men were booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $500,000 bonds.