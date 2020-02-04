Cherokee County Fire

A fire that started at an outbuilding quickly spread to a nearby mobile home in Cherokee County. WEIS Radio reports that firefighters from Gaylesville, Cedar Bluff, and Broomtown responded to the call at a structure fire Monday night on County Road 710 off Highway 35. When they arrived, they found the two structures in flames.

Thanks to the quick response of firefighters, the mobile home suffered only moderate damage. Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.