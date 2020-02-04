HIV Clinical Trials Ending

Researchers are stopping clinical trials for an HIV Vaccine because they say it just doesn’t work. The vaccine is called HVTN 702. Thousands of volunteers have been testing it in South Africa since 2016. The Vaccine’s sponsor is The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

On Monday the group announced that people who had used the vaccine were just as likely to get HIV as those who had not used it. Advocates say it’s disappointing news, but they still hope to find a vaccine that works.