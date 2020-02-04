Job Shadow Day in Calhoun County

These young people are preparing for their future, thanks to the help of some local professionals. Students from three Calhoun County Schools got “up close and personal” with people who do the daily jobs they’re thinking about pursuing.

The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center hosted a Job Shadow Day for county school students. The program is open to all Juniors and Seniors who show an interest in a specific field of study. Chamber representatives work with schools and local businesses to allow students to shadow employees for a day to get a feeling of what it’s really like to work in that field. This is the third Job Shadow Day this school year.

Today, students from Pleasant Valley, White Plains, and Saks got their chance to explore their options. Krychelle Smith oversees this event. She tells us it’s her favorite program because it allows the chamber to showcase all that Calhoun County has to offer for possible career avenues.

More than 50 students participated in today’s activities. In April, the chamber will host a first of its kind Job Shadow day for private school and homeschooled students.