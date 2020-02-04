Teen Food Literacy Program at the Gadsden Public Library

It may look like an ordinary food service cart; however, this one is much different. It’s called a “Charlie Cart” and can be found at the main branch of the Gadsden Public Library. The library purchased the portable kitchen with federal grant money. It will be used to support a new teen food literacy program beginning next month.

The portable kitchen has a sink and all of the utensils needed for food preparation. Young people ages 11 to 18 are encouraged to attend the food literacy classes at the Gadsden Public Library. They will be held at 3:30 each Thursday afternoon beginning in March.