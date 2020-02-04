Voter Registration Deadline and Election Dates

The 2020 Primary Elections will be here before we know it, and if you plan on voting but haven’t registered yet, there are some deadlines you need to be aware of. Each state has its own set of rules and regulations. Here in Alabama, you may register to vote in primaries in person, online or via mail.

If you are eligible to vote in Alabama and want to register in person, you need to do so by February 14. If you plan on registering online or by mail, the deadline is February 17.

Alabama’s primaries will take place on March 3, and if runoffs are needed for some of the state offices, those will be held March 31. The statewide General Election will take place on November 3, the same day as the Presidential election.