Imagine a world without cancer. That’s the goal of World Cancer Today, a movement that started 20 years ago. This year’s theme is “I am and I will,” and the current goal is to cut the number of premature deaths from cancer by a third by the year 2030.

You can help by donating to cancer research or supporting other related fundraisers. You can also help raise awareness by posting on social media and using the hashtag “World Cancer Day” or “I am and I will.”