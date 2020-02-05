“Give Back Box” at the Jacksonville Community Center

A local community center is giving its members an opportunity to give back to their community by donating items to the “Give Back Box.”The Jacksonville Community Center will be accepting donations for the social worker at Kitty Stone Elementary and Jacksonville High Schools.

The “Give Back Box” is located at the front desk and community members are being encouraged to donate full size and travel size items that include lotion, toothpaste, and shampoo. The “Give Back Box” will be taking donations during the month of February.

Those who would like to donate are encouraged to drop items off during regular business hours.