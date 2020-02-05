Gadsden Library Genealogy & Reference Department Relocates

A popular department of the Gadsden Public Library has a new home. The genealogy and reference department has relocated from the fourth floor of the main branch to the library’s building in Alabama City.

The facility shut down as a traditional library 2 weeks ago, but reopened this week. It now focuses on researching local history and family trees. Gadsden Public Library Director Craig Scott tells us this move is a great one for many reasons, but especially because of the facility’s location.

The Alabama City branch now carries the name of former library director Bobby Junkins. He also served as state representative and probate judge, and is credited with helping create the genealogy department.