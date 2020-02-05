JSU Wallace Hall Demolition Delayed

Jacksonville State University officials say they have no choice but to delay demolition of a building that was badly damaged by a 2018 tornado. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has ordered for Wallace Hall, the former nursing and health science building, to be reviewed for reconsideration for repair rather than replaced.

Wallace Hall was declared a “total loss” due to foundation issues stemming from the tornado. The School of Health Professions and Wellness was later moved to the RMC-JSU complex and Brookstone Medical Center. JSU officials plan to appeal FEMA’s decision once a determination letter is sent.