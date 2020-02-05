Jacksonville Man Charged with Theft by Deception
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Piedmont Police believe they have captured the man responsible for scamming residents out of their money. According to Police, Andrew Armstrong of Jacksonville has been arrested on two warrants for Theft by Deception.
Earlier this week, officers received several complaints about a man claiming to be with Piedmont Park and Recreation Department and collecting sponsorship money. Armstrong is currently being held by the Piedmont Police Department on a $2,000 bond.
