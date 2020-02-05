Jacksonville Man Charged with Theft by Deception

Thursday, February 6, 2020

 

Piedmont Police believe  they have captured the man responsible for scamming residents out of their money. According to Police, Andrew Armstrong of Jacksonville has been arrested on two warrants for Theft by Deception.

 

Earlier this week, officers received several complaints about a man claiming to be with Piedmont Park and Recreation Department and collecting sponsorship money. Armstrong is currently being held by the Piedmont Police Department on a $2,000 bond.

Tags:

News

Please reload

News Posts Archive