Jefferson County Officer Killed; Suspect Charged with Capital Murder

An Alabama police officer has died in the line of duty while chasing a suspect Tuesday night. Officer Nick O’Rear from the town of Kimberly joined other officers during a car chase on Interstate 65. The chase turned deadly when the suspect began to fire shots, striking the Kimberly officer. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Preston Johnson was one of four people inside the vehicle during the chase. Johnson has been charged with Capital Murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of the Kimberly police officer, Nick O’Rear. The other three people were also taken into custody, but have yet to be charged. Johnson was scheduled to appear in court in March for his arrest back in October for a stolen car that had drugs inside.