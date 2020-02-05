National Signing Day Recap

National Signing Day was another busy event in the East Alabama Community. More than 20 senior athletes made their college decisions official. Check out the featured video for local ceremonies & reaction. (Football signees unless otherwise noted)

Anniston

Jordan Caldwell - Alabama A&M

Jordan Felder - Alabama A&M

Arcavius Brown - Alabama A&M

Daveon Dukes - Alabama A&M

Tiquon Jackson - Alabama A&M

Tony Hunley - Mississippi College (FB & Baseball)

Kaleb Jennings - Alabama State

Tyree Carmichael - West Georgia

Micaiah Ross - Shorter

Khalil Peoples - Jacksonville State

Jacksonville

Ron Wiggins - JSU

Yessman Green - JSU

Munford

LJ Flint - LaGrange College

Justin Sistrunk - Hutchinson Comm. College

Oxford

Kristin Booth - Southern Miss

Jaylen Swain - JSU

Zay Britt - West Georgia

J.B. Carlisle - West Georgia

Chardon Wood - Maryville College

Kaelyn Albright - Central Alabama Comm. College (Tennis)

Piedmont

Silas Thompson - West Alabama

Wellborn

Lucy Williams - Judson College (Softball)

Blakley Cupp - Judson College (Softball)

Dylan Gilbert - Mississippi College

White Plains

Ethan Bozarth - Huntingdon College