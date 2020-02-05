National Signing Day Recap
Thursday, February 6, 2020
National Signing Day was another busy event in the East Alabama Community. More than 20 senior athletes made their college decisions official. Check out the featured video for local ceremonies & reaction. (Football signees unless otherwise noted)
Anniston
Jordan Caldwell - Alabama A&M
Jordan Felder - Alabama A&M
Arcavius Brown - Alabama A&M
Daveon Dukes - Alabama A&M
Tiquon Jackson - Alabama A&M
Tony Hunley - Mississippi College (FB & Baseball)
Kaleb Jennings - Alabama State
Tyree Carmichael - West Georgia
Micaiah Ross - Shorter
Khalil Peoples - Jacksonville State
Jacksonville
Ron Wiggins - JSU
Yessman Green - JSU
Munford
LJ Flint - LaGrange College
Justin Sistrunk - Hutchinson Comm. College
Oxford
Kristin Booth - Southern Miss
Jaylen Swain - JSU
Zay Britt - West Georgia
J.B. Carlisle - West Georgia
Chardon Wood - Maryville College
Kaelyn Albright - Central Alabama Comm. College (Tennis)
Piedmont
Silas Thompson - West Alabama
Wellborn
Lucy Williams - Judson College (Softball)
Blakley Cupp - Judson College (Softball)
Dylan Gilbert - Mississippi College
White Plains
Ethan Bozarth - Huntingdon College