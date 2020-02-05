Wellington Man Faced With 1st Degree Burglary Charges

One of two suspects have been identified and captured for a burglary in Piedmont. According to Piedmont Police, Jeremiah Wildes of Wellington has been arrested for first degree Burglary. Investigators believe Wildes and another man were armed with handguns when they forced their way into a home in the 300 Block of Dailey Street.

Wildes is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Investigators are still searching for the second suspect.