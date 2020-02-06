Amazon Orders Custom Electric Delivery Vans

Amazon is in full swing with the “Electric Effect” after the company ordered 100,000 custom electric delivery vans, making it the largest order in history. The tech giant released a video showing how much is going into the design and development of the vans created by Rivian, a producer of emissions-free electric vehicles.

The vans will include features like automated emergency braking, a built in Alexa integration for drivers, and an automatic warning system that detects distracted driver behavior. Amazon is expected to start using these vehicles next year, with 10,000 of the vans being on the road as early as 2022.

The company pledges to power its business with 100% renewable energy and be using all 100,000 electric vans by 2030.