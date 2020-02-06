Coach Grass Praises JSU's Local Signees

The dust has settled on national signing day and fans and teams around the nation are analyzing their classes. Jacksonville State has built a national program on the FCS level, but also did a great job grabbing a lot of local talent. The Gamecocks signed four from Calhoun County: Jaylen Swain (Oxford), Will O'Steen (White Plains) and Yessman Green (Jacksonville) and Jacksonville running back Ron Wiggins. The Class 4A Back of the Year comes to JSU which already has a great recent history with local backs - former Anniston star Troymaine Pope and Oxford standout Roc Thomas parlayed their days at JSU to the NFL. Grass believes Wiggins’ ceiling is very high.



[Hear from Grass in the featured video]