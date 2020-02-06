Coach Grass Praises JSU's Local Signees
Friday, February 7, 2020
The dust has settled on national signing day and fans and teams around the nation are analyzing their classes. Jacksonville State has built a national program on the FCS level, but also did a great job grabbing a lot of local talent. The Gamecocks signed four from Calhoun County: Jaylen Swain (Oxford), Will O'Steen (White Plains) and Yessman Green (Jacksonville) and Jacksonville running back Ron Wiggins. The Class 4A Back of the Year comes to JSU which already has a great recent history with local backs - former Anniston star Troymaine Pope and Oxford standout Roc Thomas parlayed their days at JSU to the NFL. Grass believes Wiggins’ ceiling is very high.
[Hear from Grass in the featured video]
