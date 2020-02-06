Gadsden City HS Host Black History Month Program

Schools throughout east Alabama are honoring Black History Month. One local high school held two programs titled “A Musical Journey from the Past to Present, Living Our Ancestor’s Dream.”

The program held by Gadsden City High School students was described as impactful as it featured the Black History Month’s Gospel Choir. The students showcased their gifts and talents by including a musical tribute. Teachers who were a part of the pre-production process say students were excited to share the unity and traditions learned from performing during the program.

Students say they hope this program demonstrated unity, peace, and love through music.