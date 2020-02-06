Gov. Ivey Wants Facts on State Lottery Proposal

Governor Kay Ivey urged lawmakers to hold off on a debate regarding state lottery until a study is completed on how the lottery will positively impact the state. Governor Ivey has put a pause on gambling and lottery proposals by announcing the creation of a new work group to study the possible revenue projections.

Ivey believes that the facts are still unknown as to how much money the state would gain if a lottery is established or if gambling is expanded or compacted. An announcement has yet to be made stating who will serve on the work group, however the governor is giving the work group until the end of the year to return their findings before a decision is made.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.