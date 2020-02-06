Remembering Howard "Mouse" Waldrep Jr.

On Thursday night, thousands of people are gathered to remember the life and legacy of Howard Waldrep. Waldrep died earlier this week at 89 years old. Known by his nickname “Mouse”, Waldrep was a 1949 graduate of Anniston High School. He went on to play basketball at Jacksonville State. From there he served as a teacher and coach at Piedmont High School for 14 years then spent 34 years as the principal at Wellborn until he retired in 2003.

His reach spread far serving on the AHSAA Central Board of Control and led a term as president. He was also the recipient of a Purple Heart as a Veteran of the Korean War. Waldrep was enshrined in the AHSAA Hall of Fame as well as the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame. The memorial service was held tonight in the gym named after him. Donations may be made to the Howard "Mouse" Waldrep, Jr. scholarship fund at Piedmont High School, through the Piedmont Education Trust, P.O. Box 819, Piedmont, AL 36272, Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Road, Anniston, AL 36201 or Alexandria High School 353 Stadium Drive Alexandria, AL 36250.