Search for Vehicle in North Alabama

The search continued today for a vehicle swept into South Sauty Creek by floodwaters at Bucks Pocket State Park in north Alabama. Emergency crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the area of Jackson County Road 452 and DeKalb County Road 174 after someone reported seeing the incident.

State Park Rangers began walking the banks of the creek today looking for any sign of the vehicle or its driver and any possible passengers. Alabama State Troopers say the water level has risen several feet above Wednesday's water level. Weather and rough waters have prevented search crews from getting into the water to search.