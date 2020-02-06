Woman Accidentally Shot In Abdomen in Calhoun County
Friday, February 7, 2020
A woman is in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen at a home in the 3400 block of Choccolocco Road. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, deputies received a call stating that a woman accidentally shot herself in the stomach.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman wide awake and responsive. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Sheriff Wade says investigators are still investigating this incident.
Please reload