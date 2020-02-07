New Exhibit Opens in the Anniston Museum of Natural History

A new exhibit has opened at the Anniston Museum of Natural History that includes unpublished work from English naturalist, Philip Henry Gosse. The new exhibit titled, “Philip Henry Gosse: A Naturalist’s Sojourn in Alabama,” highlights the efforts he made to identify and replicate the native insect life while only being in the state for six months.

During Gosse’s time in Alabama, it was still a relatively new state in the 1800, and no one had taken the time to explore and study as he did. This exhibit is made possible by the Alabama Audubon with assistance from Auburn University Libraries Archives & Special Collections Department and support from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama.

It will be showcased inside the Anniston museum for six months.