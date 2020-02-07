Plants Could Reduce Workplace Stress

Speaking of work, if your job has you stressed out, put a plant on your desk to see if it helps ease your worries. According to Hort-Technicology Journal, researchers observed one company employees’ changes in stress levels before and after involvement with plants.

They found that workers with high scores on an anxiety measurement test decreased their scores after gazing at a small potted plant for a few minutes a day. And get this, 27% of the employees in the study showed a significant decrease in their resting heart rate after looking at the plants.