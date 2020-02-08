The U.S. Department of Labor is looking to award employers that recruits Veterans through the HIRE Vets Medallion Program. It’s designed to encourage employers’ commitment to veteran careers, including hiring, retention, and long-term development. Last year, the program recognized 427 employers for their dedicated efforts including 11 Alabama companies.

Governor Kay Ivey says veterans bring so much value to the workplace and she is committed to ensuring that the state is doing everything possible to make sure veterans have every opportunity for meaningful employment.

For more information on the program or to apply for this award, visit HireVets.gov.