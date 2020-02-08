JSU Hosts Regional Tech Fair

More than 600 students from the six surrounding counties competed in this year’s Regional Tech Fair hosted at Jacksonville State University. Students from grades 3-12 competed in a variety of categories including digital art, robotics, and web design. After several months of research, and practice, the students showcased their technology skills as they presented their projects to judges.

In addition to crowning this year’s winners, two seniors who have competed in the technology fair in recent years were awarded with scholarships to Jacksonville State. Assistant Professor Kelly Paynter describes this competition as tough, but rewarding. Paynter says technology competitions are necessary within school systems.

The top two winners in each category will compete in the state finals in Montgomery.