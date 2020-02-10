Flags Flown at Half Staff for Fallen Kimberley Police Officer

The police officer who lost his life in the line of duty was laid to rest today as hundreds gathered to pay their respects. Governor Kay Ivey ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Nick O’Rear who was shot while chasing a suspect on Interstate 65 in Jefferson County last Tuesday.

O’Rear was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. The suspect, Preston Johnson, was arrested and charged with Capital Murder shortly after.

In the wake of recent incidents against law enforcement officers, Calhoun County Commissioners decided to send a letter to the Alabama House of Representatives requesting for its support in addressing the violent surge against law enforcement.

The letter is requesting support for the proposed legislation, requiring reasonable bail in all cases except for violent crimes committed against law enforcement.