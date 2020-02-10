Free Tax Preparation and Electronic Filing in Calhoun County

Tax season is here and a local non-profit organization is offering free assistance to those wanting to file their taxes. The United Way of East Central Alabama has its free tax preparation and electronic filing locations up and running for elderly residents or those with low income to take advantage of.

IRS trained volunteers will be at each location to help with tax credits. Marketing and Programs Director Jessica Smith says this is just one of the many services United Way provides for the community.

For more information on the free tax prep and electronic filing, locations, and hours of operation, visit UWECA.com or visit United Way of East Central Alabama on Facebook.