Infantino Baby Carrier Recalled Due to Faulty Buckles

Parents, another infant item is being recalled by the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission for fears of children being hurt. Nearly 1400 Infantino baby carriers are being recalled due to faulty buckles which could cause the child to fall out and hurt themselves.

Although no injuries have been reported, parents are urged to stop using the ‘Go Forward’, ‘Flip Front’ and ‘Up Close’ carrier models immediately.

The Infantino carriers were sold at Target and Amazon late last year.