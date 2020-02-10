Officer Involved Shooting Near Albertville

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded early this morning to a shooting involving officers at the Lazy Creek Trailer Park located outside of Albertville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and officers from Albertville, Douglas, and Boaz were on the scene.

The incident reportedly started as a domestic-related call in Boaz and officers later found the suspect at the mobile home park. It is not yet clear which officers fired shots at the suspect. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.