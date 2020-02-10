Smoking Bill Proposed

A proposal has been brought before state lawmakers that would fine people who smoke in a vehicle with a child inside. The proposed bill says anyone caught smoking tobacco in a car with a child who is 14 years old or younger, would be fined $100.

Representative Rolanda Hollis proposed the bill and believes adults have the choice to either smoke or get out of a vehicle when someone is smoking and a child does not have that choice. Hollis also says eleven other states already have a similar law in place.

A similar bill was introduced to the state last year but did not win final approval.