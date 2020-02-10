Swane Morris Steps Down as Gaston Head Coach

In high school football news, Swane Morris has stepped down as the head coach at Gaston High School. Morris led the Bulldogs for 17 seasons (2001-09 & 2013-19) where he won 100 games and made 12 playoff appearances. He spent 20 seasons overall as a head coach in the state. His 2008 team at Gaston made the semifinals. Morris will continue to coach. He will head to Pierce County High School in south Georgia and join former Oxford head coach Ryan Herring’s staff with the Bears.