“Taking Care of Me Matters” Mental Health Fair At Gadsden State

Mental health is something that many people take for granted. To help students and the public feel more comfortable with making their mental health a priority, an informative health fair has been created.

Gadsden State Community College’s Ayers Campus hosted the “Taking Care of Me Matters” Mental Health Fair today. Dozens of vendors were in attendance to offer information on mental health and why it’s important to take care of one’s overall well being.

There will be another mental health fair at the Wallace Drive Campus Tomorrow February 12th beginning at 10:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit Gadsden State’s web page.