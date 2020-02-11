Grocery Tax Bill Proposed

State Senator Andrew Jones proposed a bill to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. According to WEIS Radio, Senator Jones believes the grocery tax is a "regressive tax that penalizes hardworking families.”

If passed, the grocery tax bill would pay for the loss of sales tax revenue by capping federal income tax deduction on Alabama state income taxes. By implementing a federal income tax deduction cap, funding for the state’s education budget would remain unchanged.

Jones says at least 38 states and the District of Columbia have full or partial tax exemptions for groceries.