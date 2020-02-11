Jacksonville’s Assistant Police Chief on Paid Administrative Leave
The City Council Monday night voted to approve Bill Wineman’s leave, which Mayor Johnny Smith put into place on January 31st. While no concrete reason has been given, Smith has said he felt this decision was best for Wineman and the department.
It will be evaluated periodically and the city will notify Wineman if and when any changes are made; however, the assistant chief of police could be on paid leave for up to six months.
