Judge Approves Sprint, T-Mobile Merger

A multi-billion dollar telecom deal between the nation’s third and fourth largest wireless networks has finally been approved. A federal judge approved the $26 billion merger between T-mobile and Sprint. After the deal had been rejected by a dozen US states over the years, the judge who approved the ruling doesn’t believe the companies would “pursue anticompetitive behavior.”

Since the ruling, Sprint’s stock has soared more than 70% and T-Mobile shares spiked 12%. The merger will be under the T-Mobile name and employ 11,000 more full-time people. That’s more than the “stand-alone” companies would have over the next four years.

The deal could be finalized in early April.