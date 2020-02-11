Veterans Resource Fair Held At Oxford Public Library

A resource fair was held for local Veterans today to help them get the necessary resources that are available to them. The Oxford Public Library hosted the Veterans Resource Fair that invited dozens of organizations which provide services to Veterans.

Many people are under the assumption that only the Federal Veterans Affairs that offers resources to veterans, but Commissioner Kent Davis says that there are many other resources out there that support Veterans and a lot of them were at the fair today.

The State Department of Veterans Affairs has created a one stop shop for Veterans to gather all the information they need about services available to them by simply logging on to VAAlabama.gov.