10 Commandments Monument Returns to Montgomery

A controversial monument that was removed from the state’s capital has been brought back by Roy Moore as he announced its return during his campaign for Alabama’s U.S. senate seat.



The 10 Commandments monument is back in Montgomery on the first floor of the Foundation of Moral Law. It was first put on display in 2001 in the state’s Supreme Court building when Moore was the Alabama Chief Justice and had been removed after he was sued for violating the ‘separation of church and state.’ Moore is now the president of the Foundation of Moral Law and he says the monument serves as a reminder of morality.

He is currently one of seven republicans running in the primary for the U.S. senate seat.