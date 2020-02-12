AL Lawmaker Wants Longer Summer for Students

Although the majority county and city school calendars have been voted on the 2020-21 school year, many schools have notified parents that the calendar is tentative and could change due to legislation.

Representative Steve Hurst of Munford is planning to sponsor a bill that would extend students’ summer vacation. It’s unclear how long summer vacation would be extended for students, but Hurst believes students should be given more time for summer jobs and work experience.

If the bill is proposed to legislation and passed, it could mean for shorter breaks for students during the school year including spring and Thanksgiving breaks.