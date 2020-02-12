Authorities Warn of New Social Security Scam

Another social security scheme has been reported multiple times in the Cherokee County area and authorities are warning residents to not fall victim to this fraud. According to WEIS Radio, residents are reporting that someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration has been calling to tell residents their Social Security number has been compromised in some way.

The caller then attempts to get residents’ true Social Security number, information regarding credit or debit card numbers, or to purchase a prepaid card such as a Green Dot.

Social Security employees will never contact you by phone to announce that your number has been compromised. If you get a similar call, hang up, and contact your local police department.