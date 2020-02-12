FDA Recalls Insulin Pump

A popular insulin pump used by thousands of patients with type one diabetes is being recalled by the Federal Drug Administration. Nearly 322,000 Medtronic mini-med 600 series devices are being recalled due to a faulty pump that delivers incorrect insulin dosage which could lead to serious medical complications.

According to the FDA, one person has died and more than 2,000 others have been injured by the device. This defect is caused by a retainer ring that doesn’t properly lock in the insulin cartridges.

Diabetic patients with the devices are encouraged to call Medtronic or talk to their doctor or pharmacist immediately.