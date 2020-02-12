Fake Threat Made at Weaver High School

A Weaver High School student has been arrested for making a false report in connection to the social media threat made against the high school earlier today. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the student reported that a threat against Weaver High had been made on Snapchat.

During an investigation, it was determined the threat was made from a fake account and investigators were able to trace the fake account back to the student who reported the threat. Investigators determined that there was never a true threat to the school.

It’s unclear what charges the student will be facing.