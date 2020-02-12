JSU Hosts Preparedness & Recovery Conference

With the threat of severe weather being an issue in the state, a local university hosted a seminar on weather preparedness. The university invited other institutions of higher education in the state to get some information on how to enhance its preparedness for severe weather events on campus.

Jacksonville State University is no stranger to severe weather incidents along with the University of Alabama. Both universities used their previous experiences with natural disasters and shared with other campuses how they handled response and recovery using a grant obtained by the Alabama Commission on Higher Education to host this all day event.