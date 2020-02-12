Ready Business Workshop Series at JSU

Jacksonville State University's Office of Continuing Education and Outreach has kicked off its first “Ready Business Workshop Series Class” to also teach business managers and owners about certain steps of emergency preparedness.

Businesses and organizations throughout Calhoun County are encouraged to prepare for any and all hazardous situations. In the five session series, a wide range of topics will be covered and a lot of information will be given so that each participant will have a workable plan for their employees to follow in the event of an emergency.