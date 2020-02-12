Severe Weather Expected and Schools to be Delayed
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Strong to severe weather is headed our way and will cover most of the state beginning tonight leading into Thursday morning. It’s important that residents take the necessary measures to ensure their safety by remaining weather aware.
Several school systems have already taken the step to delay schools Thursday morning based on the severe weather threat expected.
Parents are encouraged to stay updated as more schools could be delayed and for further information based on weather conditions.
