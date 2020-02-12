YMCA 2020 Annual Campaign

The YMCA of Calhoun County has kicked off its annual campaign for the year to encourage residents to invest in the community. The goal this year for the Y is to raise $200,000 to scholarship families, children, and other members of the community to programs at the Y.

At the YMCA, strengthening the community by helping people learn, grow, and thrive regardless of their age, income, or background. Volunteers are also needed at the Y to help make this campaign a successful one.

So far, the Y has reached 33% of its annual campaign goal. The campaign will end in March and members of the community are encouraged to do their part by giving back to the community.

For more information on the YMCA of Calhoun County, you can visit the Oxford or Anniston locations during its regular business hours.