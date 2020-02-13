Dating Apps Sharing Users Intimate Details

If you’re using online dating sites, beware, a report last month found several dating apps are sharing details about users sexuality, religion, and location. An advocacy group called, “Norwegian Consumer Council”, looked at ten dating apps and found that “OK Cupid, Tinder,” and others apps collectively shared consumer’s data with at least 135 companies.

In a statement to media outlets, the app owners said it complies with privacy laws and shares only specific user data deemed “necessary.” But, according to cyber experts, it’s impossible to determine where all the data really ends up, and recommends users to look very closely at any app’s privacy consent before agreeing to the terms.

Experts say until federal regulators take action, protecting your privacy is in your own hands.