Honda Odyssey Minivan Recall Due to Possible Fire Risks
Friday, February 14, 2020
Honda is recalling its popular minivan because of fire risks. More than 240,000 Honda Odyssey minivans from 2018 to the current model year are affected. They’re being recalled due to a potential faulty power outlet in the third row of the vehicle that could lead to a fire. Honda says it has received reports of three fires, but no word of any injuries.
The recall is expected to begin in mid-March. Odyssey owners can check with their local Honda dealer or the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s website. All repairs will be free of charge to owners.
