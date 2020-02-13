Missing Sylacauga Persons

Two families are still looking for answers regarding their loved ones who have been missing for quite some time. The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public to give any information that could help find these people.

Donna Ray Riggsby was reported missing in 2003. She was last seen at the P&D Food Mart in June of 2003 and has not been seen or heard from since. Shep Deon Lenard was last seen leaving Wal-mart in Sylacauga in February of 2011 and has not been seen or heard from since. His vehicle was recovered from the Chelsea area several days after his disappearance.

All previous leads in both cases have been exhausted and investigators are searching for any further information that could lead to the location of both Riggsby and Lenard. If anyone has any information about either of these people, you are encouraged to contact the Sylacauga Police Department.