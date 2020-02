NE Regional - Day 1

The Northeast Regional is underway at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Road to Birmingham featured Class 7A and 1A semifinals on Thursday. Thursday's scores are listed below. Check out the featured video for game highlights & reaction.

7A Girls - Semifinals

#7 Gadsden City 47, Oak Mountain 38

#1 Hoover 70, Huntsville 24

Final: #7 Gadsden City vs. #1 Hoover- Tues. 9:00 a.m.

7A Boys - Semifinals

#8 Sparkman 61, #4 Hoover 47

#6 Oak Mountain 60, Huntsville 36

Final: #6 Oak Mtn. vs. #8 Sparkman - Tues. 10:30 a.m.

1A Girls - Semifinals

T.C.C. 65, Valley Head 54

#1 Spring Garden vs. #2 Skyline

Final: T.C.C.vs. Spring Garden / Skyline Winner - Monday 3:00 p.m.

1A Boys - Semifinals

#9 JCA 82, Lindsey Lane 78 (OT)

Spring Garden vs. #4 Skyline

Final: JCA vs. Spring Garden/Skyline Winner - Monday 4:45 p.m.



Friday's Schedule (2/14)

9 a.m. - Clay-Chalkville vs. Ft. Payne (6A Girls)

10:30 a.m. - #3 Huffman vs. #10 Albertville (6A Boys)

12 p.m. - #8 Homewood vs. #1 Hazel Green (6A Girls)

1:30 p.m. - #8 Oxford vs. #1 Pinson Valley (6A Boys)

3 p.m. - #1 Collinsville vs. LaFayette (2A Girls)

4:30 p.m. - #1 LaFayette vs. #2 Fyffe (2A Boys)

6 p.m. - #6 Sacred Heart vs. #7 Sand Rock (2A Girls)

7:30 p.m. - Sacred Heart vs. Sand Rock (2A Boys)

*All Games: Pete Mathews Coliseum (JSU)