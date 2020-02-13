New EMA Program Introduced in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Commission held its annual meeting today and a new preparedness program has been announced. The “Preparedness Partners Program” has been presented as an opportunity for organizations of any kind to better prepare its people and places in the event of any emergency.

The organizations eligible for this program include schools, churches, businesses, community centers and more.

To find out more about the Preparedness Partners Program or to register your organization, visit the Emergency Management of Calhoun County’s website and look under the resources tab. Or you can contact the Emergency Management Agency at 256-435-0540.